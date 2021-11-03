This batch of 51kg Charollais ram lambs sold for €152 at Tullow Mart on Tuesday. See camera at the mart for a full report.

The trade in sheep marts for slaughter-fit lambs has increased on average by another €3 to €5 per head, with some marts reporting prices increasing by €5 to €8 on the previous week.

Top-quality fleshed lambs weighing in excess of 50kg are trading for more than €150 as the week has progressed, with prices averaging €100 per head over the weight or €105 over for select lambs, with top prices hitting €158 to €160 per head.

Quality lambs weighing 48kg to 49kg are also capable of rising above the €150 mark where they are attracting butcher or wholesale buyer interest.

Lambs of a similar weight but possessing a lower cover of flesh are selling back to €145.

Entries are falling off and this is inserting more life into the trade, with factories exhibiting an appetite for lambs from 43kg to 44kg upwards as long as they have a sufficient flesh cover.

Prices for lambs ranging in weight from 44kg to 47kg are running anywhere from €135 to €145 per head, depending on quality.

Demand for heavier store lambs is holding firm, with short-keep lambs particularly in demand.

Lowland store lambs are easily topping a price of €3/kg, with prices of €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg being paid for well-presented lighter lambs evenly matched on weight and type.

Prices paid for crossbred and hill lambs have also increased in line with factory prices, with Scottish Blackface lambs selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg and crossbred lambs selling to €3/kg and higher.

Cull ewes

There is also much more life entering the trade for cull ewes, with numbers on offer running at a low level in most marts.

Prices of €155 to €180 have been recorded more frequently over the last week for top-quality well-fleshed ewes weighing 90kg and upwards, while fleshed ewes weighing from 80kg to 85kg are trading from €125 to €155.

The vibrant store lamb trade is also adding strength to the trade for feeding ewes.

Prices for ewes weighing 75kg to 80kg range anywhere from €100 to €130, with factory agents also active for ewes with a medium cover of flesh.

Scottish Blackface ewes continue to trade in the main from€1.10/kg to €1.30/kg, with heavier ewes selling to €1.40/kg and higher.