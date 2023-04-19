There has been significant variation between some sale reports in the last week.

Some mart managers report factory agents working hard to keep a lid on price, with the net result of prices rising on average by €2 to €3/head.

Other mart managers reported an insatiable appetite for hoggets between buyers resulting in prices for top-quality lots rising by as much as €5 to €8/head on the previous week.

This has led to a marked variation in prices paid. The general run of prices for hoggets weighing 50kg to 55kg is €102 to €108 over the weight, but, in cases, heavier hoggets weighing from 57kg to 64kg have traded to the mid- to high €170s.

Some of these prices were paid for good-quality ewe hoggets with breeding potential, with mart managers reporting a slight increase in demand for such lots.

Lamb trade

The lamb trade followed a similar trend, albeit with not as wide a variance between sales.

Top-quality fleshed lambs weighing 47kg to 53kg sold from €110 to €120 over the weight on average.

Lighter lambs weighing in the mid-40kg weight range met a similar trade, with prices paid for lighter lots around the 40kg to 42kg weight mark strongly influenced by condition and flesh cover and ranging from €105 to €115 over the weight.

The mart continues to be offer good prospects for heavier cull ewes.

Prices remain at a range of €160 to €200/head on average for heavy ewes, with a selection of ewes weighing upwards of 100kg rising to €210 to €220 and even higher in isolated cases.

Medium-weight ewes range from €1.70/kg to €1.95/kg on average, with light ewes lacking flesh from €1/kg to €1.25/kg.

Demand for ewes with lambs at foot is slowly lifting. A price range of €200 to €250 is buying a lot of nice-quality ewes with young lambs at foot.

Prices have hit €300 for units with young ewes/strong lambs and likewise back to €150 for aged ewes and poorer-quality lambs.

Single lamb lots range from €110 to €200, again depending on quality.