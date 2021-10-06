It has been another positive week for sheep marts, with finished lamb prices and store lambs edging upwards.

The increase in finished lamb prices is in the region of €1 to €2 per head, with prices rising in line with an increase in factory prices and tight supplies generating extra competition.

Well-fleshed factory-type lambs weighing 48kg to 52kg are selling in the main from €130 to €137, with butcher and wholesale interest pushing prices to €140 and as high as €143 to €145 in isolated cases for excellent-quality lambs.

The trade for store lambs has stepped up a notch with throughput at peak levels

There is also ongoing demand for quality ewe lambs with breeding potential, with the best-quality lambs on offer rising to €2.90/kg to €3.00/kg for heavier lots to ward off interest from factory agents and butchers. Lighter ewe lambs in the region of 38kg to 42kg are trading to €3/kg and as high as €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg for top-quality lots.

The trade for store lambs has stepped up a notch with throughput at peak levels, but matched by an insatiable appetite from specialist store lamb finishers and farmers purchasing lambs to graze surplus grass. Scottish Blackface lambs are trading from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg with well-grown lambs with a good frame and capable to hit good carcase weights at the higher end of the price range.

Crossbred lambs are trading from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg, while well-presented lowland ram and wether lambs are trading from €2.75/kg to €2.90/kg on average.

The hogget trade remains variable

Ewe lambs that do not possess breeding potential are a similar trade and in many cases are edging male lambs in terms of price.

The hogget trade remains variable, with significant numbers still appearing. Nice-quality and well-bred hoggets are trading in the main from €160 to €185 per head, with select lots rising to €190 to €200.

The cull ewe trade is steady

There are very few hoggets now above this price range, with the exception of prizewinners and excellent-quality lots in special hill breeding sales.

Average-quality hoggets are trading in a price range of €130 to €155 for crossbred lots and from €100 to €140 for hill sheep.

The cull ewe trade is steady, with heavy fleshed ewes selling in the main from €100 to €130, with select lots selling to €140 to €150 in isolated cases. Scotch ewes are selling from €1/kg to €1.20/kg on average.