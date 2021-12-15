Store lambs have reduced in price in recent weeks, which is not surprising given the feeding value in grass is falling and concentrate prices are rising.

Sheep sales held since the start of the week have been much busier than the previous week, with this especially true of Tuesday’s sales.

Throughput last week was reduced by Storm Barra, while mart managers have also reported an annual repeated increase in the number of producers keen to move lambs before the Christmas break.

The trade is largely positive for finished lambs, although some marts have reported a slightly easier trade for factory lambs.

Plainer-quality lambs and those lacking flesh are selling back to €150 to €155

Lowland lambs weighing in the region of 50kg to 52kg are trading in the main from €157 to €164, with select lots of top-quality and heavier lambs selling to a top of €168 to €170. There are few lambs exceeding this price range this week.

Plainer-quality lambs and those lacking flesh are selling back to €150 to €155, while lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg are trading anywhere from the low-€150s to the mid-€160s, with kill-out potential having a much greater influence on price.

Fleshed lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg are selling from €145 to €155 for well-fleshed lots and back to €135 to €140 for lesser-quality lots needing significant feeding.

The trade for store lambs has eased by €7 to €10 over the last three weeks, with demand following a seasonal downward trend.

Prices for Scottish Blackface lambs range anywhere from €2.15/kg to €2.50/kg for male lambs

Prices have fallen under the €3/kg mark, with the general run of prices ranging from €2.90/kg to €3.15/kg for lambs weighing 37kg to 40kg.

These prices are influenced by quality, presentation (including clean livestock policy)and flesh cover.

Prices for Scottish Blackface lambs range anywhere from €2.15/kg to €2.50/kg for male lambs, with ewe lambs still in demand and selling from €2.80/kg to €3.00/kg.

There has been much more life in the cull ewe trade, with live exporters re-entering the fold with keen demand.

Ewes weighing 85kg to 90kg are trading from €120 to €150

These buyers are most active for large-framed and top-quality ewes.

Top prices for ewes weighing upwards of 95kg have been recorded on average from €160 to €180, with isolated sales rising to as high as €190/head.

Ewes weighing 85kg to 90kg are trading from €120 to €150, depending on quality and condition, with factory agents also showing more appetite.

Scottish Blackface ewes remain unchanged at €1/kg to €1.15/kg for light-carcase ewes and up to €1.30/kg to €1.40/kg for heavier ewes.