These cull ewes weighing 86kg sold for €198 in Tullow Mart this week.

It has been a funny week for mart sales, with many mart managers reporting that the first significant numbers of spring lambs appearing were overshadowed by the trade for heavy, fleshed cull ewes.

The top spring lamb prices reported hit as high as €200 and more, but this was confined to small numbers or pairs of lambs entered in special shows and sales.

For many marts, the spring lamb trade has failed to meet expectations, especially considering the high cost of bringing lambs to market in 2023.

The general run of prices for the best-quality lambs on offer has ranged from €160 to €180/head.

The majority of good-quality lambs weighing upwards of 45kg have sold in a price range of €150 to €165/head, with lighter lots weighing from 40kg to 43kg selling from €140 to €155/head depending on quality.

Marked improvement

In contrast, there has been a marked improvement in the cull ewe trade recorded in many marts.

Heavy fleshed ewes have seen the greatest improvement, with a number of marts reporting ewes weighing in excess of 100kg topping the €200 mark and selling to as high as €250 for small numbers.

Ewes weighing from 90kg to 100kg are also dearer, trading from €180 to €215/head.

Top-quality ewes weighing back to the mid-80kg weight range are also trading from €160 to €185/head, with medium-weight lots from €120 to €150.

Prices for poorer-quality ewes have lifted to a lesser degree. Scottish Blackface and light ewes lacking flesh are selling from an average of €1/kg to €1.15/kg, with better-quality ewes and mixed-quality lowland types rising to €1.30/kg to €1.40/kg.

Hogget trade

The trade for hoggets is steady, with little change. There are high numbers of heavy hoggets weighing in excess of 55kg appearing and these are selling from €98 to €103 over the weight, with top prices rising to €105 to €107 with the weight, but more likely to be paid for lighter hoggets weighing back to 50kg liveweight.

Prices are similar for fleshed hoggets weighing back to 45kg, with agents keen for any slaughter-fit sheep.