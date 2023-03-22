Most mart managers report a largely steady sheep trade over the last week with prices in some cases increasing by €2 to €3 per head.

The general run of hogget prices is ranging from €98 to €104 over the weight for well-fleshed hoggets, with many prices averaging around €100 over the weight. Factory agents have been keen to secure higher numbers but are reluctant to increase prices. This tallies in with reports of factories trying to limit upward movement at the top end of the market.

Hoggets lacking flesh or plainer-quality types are selling back to €90 to €94 over the weight. The prices described above are typically seen for hoggets ranging in weight from 47kg upwards, with only isolated lots of excellent-quality hoggets or ewe hoggets with first-rate breeding potential surpassing a price in excess of €104 with the weight.

The trade for store hoggets is also steady, with possibly more life in the trade for lighter hoggets. Top-quality store hoggets are recording prices averaging from €2.80/kg to €3.10/kg with factory agents competing in some cases for short-keep hoggets presented with a good cover of flesh. Mixed-quality hoggets that will require significant feeding are selling from €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg, while light Scotch hoggets continue to sell from €2/kg upwards for hoggets that will require a significant duration of feeding to reach slaughter condition.

Cull ewe trade

The cull ewe trade is solid, with heavy-fleshed ewes averaging from €135 to €170 and continuing to rise in isolated cases to €200 per head for ewes weighing in excess of 100kg. Numbers in this bracket are small. Medium-weight ewes are trading from €100 to €130 per head, with only small numbers of fleshed lowland ewes falling below this price point. Ewes lacking flesh and Scottish Blackface ewes continue to sell from 80c/kg for ewes lacking significant flesh to €1/kg to €1.20/kg over.

Numbers of ewes with lambs at foot are limited by weather. Ewes with twin lambs at foot are trading anywhere from €200 to €270 per unit, with top prices topping €300 per outfit for young ewes/strong lambs. Likewise, ewes with a single lamb are selling from €150 to €230 per unit.