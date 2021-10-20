The trade for store lambs is rising in line with a significant increase in the price for slaughter-fit lambs.

Slaughter-fit lambs and store lambs have recorded further upward movement, with marts held since Saturday witnessing the greatest movement.

Prices have increased on average by €3 to €6 per head, with mart managers reporting certain lambs increasing by as much as €10 per head.

This was seen most in the trade for fleshed ewe lambs with positive breeding potential and generating strong competition between factory and butcher buyers and farmers.

Well-fleshed lambs weighing 50kg and upwards are trading from €138 to €146, with select lots rising to €150 and even higher.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg are selling from €132 to €139 on average, with plainer-quality types and lambs lacking flesh selling back to €125.

Demand is at such a level that factory agents have no problem in dropping down in weight to get their hands on higher numbers.

This is proving challenging with store lamb buyers in the market for short-keep stores possessing great appetite.

Crossbred lambs are trading on average from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg, while Scottish Blackface lambs have also increased in price and are trading on average from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg

Lighter but fleshed lambs weighing 44kg to 46kg are reported as selling from €124 to €135 on average, while lowland store lambs weighing 36kg to 40kg are trading from €2.80/kg to €3/kg, with ewe lambs trading to €3.10/kg to €3.20/kg.

Cull ewes have strengthened, but there has been no major change in price in many marts.

Heavy ewes weighing upwards of 90kg are trading from €130 to €155 on average, with select lots selling to €170. Medium-weight ewes are trading from €100 to €125, while Scottish Blackface ewes continue to average from €1/kg to €1.20/kg.

Lowland hoggets are trading from €140 to €160 for plainer-quality types and up to €190 for good-quality hoggets

Hogget numbers are dwindling in lowland areas, but significant numbers are still appearing in hill areas. Cheviot and Scottish Blackface hoggets are trading anywhere from €130 to €190 per head, with quality having a massive say on price.

Lowland hoggets are trading from €140 to €160 for plainer-quality types and up to €190 for good-quality hoggets, with small numbers of excellent-quality lots selling to and beaching the €200 per head mark.