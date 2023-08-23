The first-prizewinning pen of Mule ewe hoggets weighing 81kg sold for €270 each at Ballinrobe Mart last Friday.

Many mart managers report more bite in the trade for tight supplies of fleshed lambs.

The keener demand has lifted average prices in many sales by €2 to €5/head for the best-quality lambs.

The lift comes on the back of factories affording agents more scope to compete at the ringside, with fleshed lambs securing a price premium.

Top-quality lambs weighing in excess of 50kg are trading from €148 to €155, with the highest prices rising to and in cases exceeding €160/head.

Lighter lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg possessing a good cover of flesh are trading from €140 to €147 on average.

Wide differential

There is a wide differential of upwards of €10/head between lambs at a similar weight, but with hugely varying levels of flesh cover.

Mart managers report significant numbers of lambs being very short of flesh, with prices for heavier lambs back to the low €130s and even lower.

The store lamb trade is steady, but, again, there is massive variation depending on quality.

Good-quality lowland stores are trading from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg on average, with batches of ewe lambs with breeding potential selling to upwards of €3/kg.

Plain quality

Plainer-quality or poorly presented lambs are trading from €2.35/kg to €2.55/kg, with light Scottish Blackface lambs from €2/kg to €2.20/kg and meeting sluggish demand.

The trade for ewe hoggets is better than expected. Nice-quality hoggets are trading from €180 to €220 on average.

The best-quality lots are rising to €250 and higher in special sales, while lighter lots needing feeding before breeding are back to €160 to €170.

The mart is also proving to be the best outlet for heavy cull ewes.

Fleshed top-quality ewes weighing from 85kg to 100kg are trading from €1.75/kg to €2/kg with best demand for heavier lots.

Lighter lots weighing around the 80kg mark are trading anywhere from €1.60/kg to €1.90/kg, depending on quality, while ewes lacking flesh are trading back to €1.30/kg to €1.50/kg.

Scottish Blackface ewes are trading from €1/kg to €1.20/kg to €1.30/kg overage.