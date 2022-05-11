Demand for fleshed ewes has picked up in the last week with renewed demand from buyers purchasing ewes for live export adding competition to the trade.

Competition levels in mart sales have stepped up a notch as factory agents struggle to get their hands on their desired numbers.

Hogget entries have fallen to a tiny level, with demand solid and prices in cases rising by €2 to €3 per head in recent days.

Quality is hugely variable and this is feeding in to a big differential in prices. Fleshed hoggets from 49kg to 55kg are selling from €155 to €164 in the main. Heavier hoggets weighing in cases to in excess of 60kg are selling to €170 and higher, with more demand from farmer buyers for ewe hoggets.

This is pushing prices for top-quality lots to €180 and over on occasion. Tail-end hoggets from 42kg to 46kg are trading anywhere from €115 to €145 per head, with flesh cover and quality dictating prices paid.

The low number of hoggets is inserting more life into the trade for spring lambs. Young, well-fleshed lambs from 42kg to 44kg are selling on average from €150 to €160, with kill-out potential having the biggest bearing on prices here.

Lambs

Lambs from 45kg to 48kg are trading from €155 to €167, with better-conformed lambs attracting butcher-buyer interest at the higher end of the price range while fleshed lambs in excess of 50kg are selling to €163 to €172 and a handful of lots on occasion topping this price range.

Renewed activity from buyers purchasing cull ewes for exporting live or in carcase form has underpinned a €5 to €8 increase in average prices. Fleshed lots from 95kg to 100kg and upwards are selling in a tight price range from €190 to €210, with select batches hitting €220 per head.

Ewes weighing 85kg to 90kg are trading from €155 to €185 per head for young, well-conformed types with a good kill-out potential. Prices paid for ewes around the 80kg mark are heavily influenced by quality, with more crossbred ewes in this weight range.

Prices are in the region of €120 to €140 for ewes with a medium-to-good flesh cover or poorer conformation with top-quality lowland types rising to €150 to €170. Scottish Blackface ewes continue to sell from €1/kg for poor-quality ewes to €1.30/kg to €1.45/kg for fleshed heavier ewes.