This batch of 21 Suffolk lambs (all clean) weighing 34.2kg sold for €95 (€2.78/kg) in Moutbellew Mart on Saturday.

There has been a growing differential in prices paid between and even within regions in recent weeks. This is seen both between and within regions.

Marts with a strong presence of butcher and wholesale buyers are recording top prices for well-fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 50kg ranging from €138 to €144.

Other marts lacking significant interest from buyers outside factory agents are reporting top prices generally ranging from €132 to €138/head, with some marts in hill areas reporting prices struggling to rise above €130/head, albeit there is a difference in breeding, with more crossbred genetics in the mix.

There is also differences in demand for store lambs. Good-quality lowland wether and ewe lambs weighing 36kg to 40kg are selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, with the best-quality types including ewe lambs with breeding potential selling to €3/kg and higher in cases for top-quality ewe lambs.

Challenging

Prices for crossbred and ram lambs range from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg, while the trade for light lambs which are a long-term prospect is challenging everywhere.

The most difficult trade is with Scottish Blackface lambs. Medium-weight lambs weighing upwards of 35kg are meeting better demand and selling from €1.90/kg to €2.30/kg depending on quality.

Light lambs weighing less than 30kg are meeting a much tougher trade, with prices for better-quality lambs from €1.80/kg to €2/kg, with poorer-quality lots back to as low as €1.60/kg to €1.70/kg.

Breeding ewe hoggets are unchanged. Good-quality lots are selling in the main from €160 to €185/head.

Feeding

Medium-sized lots are selling from €150 to €165, while light hoggets including those needing feeding before breeding are selling back to €120 and on occasion lower.

A price range of €120 to €145 is buying the lion’s share of well-fleshed ewes, with isolated lots selling up to €180 and higher. Medium-weight ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg are selling from €100 to €120 on average. Lighter ewes lacking flesh are selling from €1/kg to €10 to €15 higher.