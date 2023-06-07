The trade for lambs in marts is holding relatively firm, despite attempts by factories to pull base quotes further.

Some sales have recorded average prices easing by €1 to €2/head, while a couple of standout sales witnessing competition between live export buyers have recorded average prices €5 to €7 above the going rate.

The general run of prices for fleshed lowland lambs weighing from 49kg to 53kg has been in the region of €160 to €167, with better-quality lots attracting butcher buyer attention and heavier lambs rising in cases to in excess of €170/head.

Lots weighing from 47kg to 48kg are averaging in the region of €155 to €156, with the best-quality lots rising to €160 and higher.

Prices paid for lighter lambs weighing 44kg to 45kg depend on the kill-out potential of lambs.

Lambs capable of achieving a 49% to 50% kill-out and delivering a maximum carcase weight are selling upwards of €150 at similar prices to those described above, while lambs with a lower kill-out potential are selling back to €145 and to €140 for plainer-quality types.

Hoggets

Hogget numbers are small, but they are still appearing in significant numbers in marts in the west and northwest in particular.

Heavier hoggets are trading from €160 to €166 on average, with the best-quality lots rising to €170/head on occasion.

Lighter or mixed-quality lots are selling from €150 to €160, with demand firm for all weight types, as long as they are carrying an adequate cover of flesh.

Cull ewe trade

The trade for cull ewes is solid. A price range of €150 to €185 is buying the lion’s share of ewes weighing from 90kg to 100kg, with select lots of excellent-quality ewes rising to €200 and over on occasion.

Lighter ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg are selling from €120 to €150/head, depending on condition, while ewes weighing upwards of 70kg are selling in excess of €100/head.

Scottish Blackface ewes and crossbred and lowland ewes lacking significant flesh are selling on average from €1/kg to €1.30/kg.