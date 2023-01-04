Sales were slow to resume this week, with only a handful of sales taking place so far in 2023.

It has been a quiet week for sheep sales, with the majority of marts which hold sales in the first half of the week delaying the resumption of sales until next week.

As such, only a handful of sales took place, with lower entries also reported as is the norm.

There is some variance in prices reported, with a couple of mart managers reporting trade resuming on a par to the pre-Christmas trade, while a couple of others reported prices easing by €1 to €2/head.

Heavier lambs weighing over 50kg sold in a tight price range from €148 to €153, with prices reported from marts that would not be known for recording strong butcher or wholesale buyer activity.

Similar-weight lambs lacking flesh sold back to €140/head and lower in cases.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg sold anywhere from €130 to €145 to €148, with flesh cover and kill-out potential having a much greater influence on prices paid.

Recent inclement weather, combined with the high cost of concentrates and the subdued trade for finished lambs, is limiting demand for store lambs.

Lots weighing in the low-40kg weight range are trading from €100 to €120, with the level of flesh cover also having a key influence on prices paid.

Lighter lambs weighing from 35kg to 38kg are trading from €85 to a few euro over the €100/head mark.

These prices are being paid for nicely presented lowland and hill breeds capable of achieving relatively good performance.

Plainer-quality lambs and lots that have experienced stunted growth are selling back to €2/kg to €2.20/kg.

It is a similar case for lighter lambs falling back to 30kg and under, with a big variation in prices evident. Small-framed Scottish Blackface lambs are trading from €1.80/kg to €2/kg on average, with better-quality and crossbred types rising to €2.20/kg.

The ewe trade was reported as firm. Heavier ewes weighing upwards of 90kg traded on average from €135 to €155, with a few topping €160/head. Medium-weight ewes sold from €100 to €120 with some top-quality ewes at €130 or more.