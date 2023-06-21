Quality and kill-out potential is having a big effect on prices paid for lambs this week.

More variability has crept into the trade for lambs and ewes this week, influenced in the main by more sporadic activity from buyers purchasing sheep for live export.

Some marts which recorded a flying trade in the previous week were hit on the double, with the previous week’s prices attracting higher numbers forward which were then met with fewer buyers.

Demand from factory agents has increased so sheep are still moving swiftly, albeit at lower prices than envisaged by some.

Good-quality lambs capable of hitting maximum carcase weights are trading from €157 to €164 in the main, with top prices rising to €170 where butchers are active.

Prices of €7 to €10 higher were recorded earlier in the week in sales that witnessed live exporters, factory agents and butcher buyers lock horns.

Many mart managers comment that flesh cover is becoming a concern for a percentage of lambs with weather challenges becoming apparent.

This is also underpinning a price differential of €5 to €7/head for lambs of a similar weight. Lighter lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg are trading on average from the mid-€150s to low-€160s for lambs with a good cover of flesh and high kill-out potential, back to the high-€140s to low-€150s for lambs lacking flesh.

Hogget numbers are small in most sales and, again, there is significant variance in price.

Ewe hoggets weighing upwards of 50kg are trading anywhere from €150 to €170 depending on type and quality.

Fleshed wether hoggets are trading in an equally wide differential from €140 to €160/head, with much lower prices for hoggets that have set teeth.

The ewe trade is witnessing a similar trade to lambs. Where live exporters are not active, a price range of €150 to €180 is buying a high percentage of heavy, fleshed ewes, while prices of €200/head have been reported in sales for heavy ewes weighing upwards of 100kg.

Prices paid for medium-weight ewes are averaging in the region of €1.50/kg to €1.60/kg. Crossbred ewes or lowland ewes lacking flesh range from €1.30/kg to €1.50/kg, with Scottish Blackface ewes from less than €1.00/kg to €1.10/kg to €1.20/kg for better-quality lots.