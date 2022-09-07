This batch of good-quality Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €145 at last Saturday's Cooley Sheep Breeders sale. \ Philip Doyle

The trade for finished lambs has firmed on the back of more bite in the factory trade.

Prices have increased by €1 to €2/head on average, with well-fleshed lambs especially sought after.

Prices continue to vary across sales and are being influenced by butcher and wholesale-buyer activity.

At the top end of the market, small numbers of heavier and well-fleshed lambs are trading from €140 to €145, with select lots exceeding this range to €150/head.

Prices for lambs weighing 45kg to 48kg are hard to put a range on, given the extensive variation that exists between quality and the level of finish.

Prices range anywhere from €120 to €138, with mart managers reporting significant numbers of lambs at the lower weight range selling as stores. Lots weighing 40kg to 42kg are trading anywhere from €88 to €112 depending on quality.

The trade for store lambs is also showing more life, with some buyers expecting more demand and moving to purchase higher numbers.

Lighter store lambs weighing in the mid-30kg bracket are also recording a wide price differential. The general run ranges from €2.40/kg to €2.70/kg, but there are select lots of top-quality store lambs hitting €2.80/kg to €3/kg.

Breeding sales

Breeding sales are in peak activity, with a number of special sales held in the last week.

There is a limited strong demand for top-quality hoggets, with prices ranging from €180 to €220 and rising in special sales to €250 or more in cases.

Demand for light hoggets lacking flesh has been tempered by tight feed supplies, with plain-quality lots and hoggets lacking flesh selling from €140 to €165. There is a higher rate of these type returning home unsold.

Cull ewe trade

The cull ewe trade is firm, with renewed demand for large-framed ewes.

The general run of prices for top-quality ewes weighing 90kg to 100kg upwards ranges from €170 to €200, with isolated lots topping the €200 mark.

Ewes weighing in the region of 80kg are trading anywhere from €120 to €154 on average, depending on quality and flesh cover, with lighter ewes weighing around 70kg back to €100.