Many mart managers are reporting their first sales where entries of store lambs have increased significantly.

Demand is reported as relatively good, but the latest reduction in factory quotes is said to be putting downward pressure on prices paid.

The general run of prices for lambs weighing 35kg to 38kg is reported as ranging from €2.65/kg to €2.85/kg, with select lots of excellent-quality lambs and nice-quality ewe lambs rising in cases to €3/kg.

Lesser-quality and light plainer-type lambs weighing back to 25kg to 27kg are fewer in numbers and trading from €55 to €70, depending on quality. Similar-quality lambs weighing in the low-30kg range are selling from €2.30/kg to €2.60/kg, with quality again important.

Downward pressure

The downward pressure on factory prices is also putting the heat on finished lamb prices.

The general run of prices for good-quality factory-weight lambs is in the region of €2.95/kg to €3.10/kg, with prices earlier in the week rising to €3.15/kg to €3.20/kg.

Select lots of butcher-type lambs traded in marts with a strong presence of butchers and wholesalers is continuing to witness a premium in price, with top prices reported earlier this week ranging from €155 to €170.

These prices have now come under pressure midweek, with many sales ranging from €150 to €158.

Factory agents are keen for lambs and due to lower numbers of heavier lambs are willing to drop down in weight brackets for lighter fleshed lambs. This is witnessing top prices of €2.90/kg to €3.10/kg paid for lambs weighing 41kg to 45kg.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains highly variable. Some sales continue to report small numbers of heavy ewes selling up to €180 to €200, but, in the main, a price range of €140 to €160 is buying a high percentage of heavy ewes, with some lots hitting €170/head.

Ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg are trading from €125 to €155, with quality and flesh cover having a big say on price. Lighter ewes weighing in the mid-70kg range are trading from €100 to €130, again depending on condition.