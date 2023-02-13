The sheep trade remains unchanged, with stagnant demand and static prices further denting the confidence of finishers.

Base quotes continue to range from €5.90/kg to €6.00/kg, with all quality assured hoggets selling upwards of €6.10/kg by means of bonuses under Bord Bia's sustainable beef and lamb assurance scheme (SBLAS).

Producers handling higher numbers or trading through groups are receiving returns ranging from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg.

Higher prices

There are higher prices in some cases where conformation bonuses are present for U and E grade lambs or for hoggets delivered in high numbers on a continual basis.

The ewe trade also remains unchanged, with quotes ranging from €3.00/kg to €3.30/kg, with the latter prices including the SBLAS bonus in Kildare Chilling, while Ballon Meats is quoting an all-in price of €3.30/kg for ewes delivered to tight specification.