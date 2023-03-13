The recent upward movement in hogget prices continues, with base quotes for Tuesday increasing by 10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling is now quoting a base price of €6.30/kg plus the plant's quality assurance (QA) payment of 10c/kg, while the two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan are quoting a base of €6.15/kg plus their QA payment of 20c/kg.

Prices paid for hoggets on Monday range on average from €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg, with prices at the higher end of the market rising to €6.50/kg and higher in cases for QA hoggets.

The general run of hogget prices for Tuesday is now ranging from €6.40/kg to €6.50/kg for sellers trading quality assured hoggets individually.

Groups and regular sellers are securing returns rising to €6.60/kg, while prices at the top end of the market are marginally higher for specialist finishers and agents handling very high numbers.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade is unchanged, but a significant differential exists depending on ewe type and the plant purchasing. The general run of prices ranges from €3.10/kg to €3.20/kg.

Kildare Chilling also remains the leading quote of export plants, with its base quote of €3.30/kg plus 10c/kg quality assurance bonus.

This quote is up to 40kg carcase weight, with many other plants paying to 45kg to 46kg carcase weight.

Producers should also weigh up the mart trade, with demand holding firm for large-framed good-quality ewes.