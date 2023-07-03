Regular sellers and groups are securing €7.30/kg on average with top prices including producer conformation bonuses rising to €7.40/kg.

Sheep producers are facing a challenging period of trading with base quotes falling by another 30c/kg and starting the week at a base price range of €7/kg to €7.10/kg. This represents a 30c/kg cut on prices quoted last Thursday and a sharp fall of 60c/kg to 70c/kg in the space of a week to 10 days.

Reports indicate prices paid for lambs on Monday are in the region of €7.20/kg for quality-assured (QA) lambs traded in small numbers from sellers with lower negotiating power.

Regular sellers and groups are securing €7.30/kg on average with top prices including producer conformation bonuses rising to €7.40/kg.

Throughput levels witnessed since last Thursday have fallen significantly with many farmers anticipating difficult market conditions once peak buying for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha had passed and drafting lambs at lighter weights.

This has greatly reduced the number of lambs in the system this week but demand has also fallen considerably as markets adjust back to normal trading.

It may take another few days for this to materialise going on the experience of recent years.

This has also shown that numbers coming on stream and price performance in Britain has a marked effect on how markets perform post Eid al-Adha.

Farmers are hopeful that demand will recover quickly and if combined with lower supplies this will help steady the trade.