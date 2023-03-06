The mart trade has gained further upward momentum in recent days and is starting the week in a much healthier position.

Base factory quotes increased by 10c/kg on Monday, leaving base quotes ranging from €6.05/kg to €6.20/kg excluding quality assurance (QA) bonuses, which range from 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

The two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan are quoting a base price of €6.05/kg plus 20c/kg QA for Tuesday, while Kildare Chilling is quoting a base of €6.20/kg plus its 10c/kg QA bonus.

This leaves quality assured hoggets trading at entry level to the market from €6.25/kg to €6.30/kg.

Those selling through groups or with greater negotiating power are receiving prices of €6.35/kg to €6.45/kg, with top prices 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher by means of conformation bonuses.

Reports indicate that wholesale buyers are paying similar for well-fleshed hoggets, with mart prices increasing significantly over the last week.

Mart trade

Sales held on Saturday and Monday recorded week-on-week price increases ranging anywhere from €5 to €10/head.

Top-quality hoggets weighing upwards of 52kg sold on average from €150 to €156 in Athenry Mart on Monday, with a selection of hoggets rising to €160/head.

Lighter hoggets weighing 48kg to 50kg sold from €145 to €152, depending on quality, with lighter fleshed hoggets weighing in the region of 45kg selling from €133 to €140 each.

Store and short-keep hoggets weighing in the region of 40kg sold in the main from €117 to €122.

Raphoe Mart

Raphoe Mart in Co Donegal also recorded a much sharper trade on Monday.

Hoggets weighing from 50kg to 55kg sold from €140 to €153/head, while lots weighing from 45kg to 49kg sold on average from €130 to €140/head.

The mart also highlighted a much sharper trade for fat ewes, with heavy well-conformed ewes selling to a top of €230/head.

Meanwhile, ewes with a single lamb at foot sold from €160 to €214, while ewes with two lambs at foot sold from €220 to €305 per unit.

Kilkenny Mart

There was a smaller entry of 380 head of sheep in Kilkenny Mart.

Fleshed hoggets weighing from 52kg to 58kg sold on average from €150 to €155, with a top call of €161 paid for 53kg hoggets, while another batch of 56kg hoggets sold for €160 each.

Store hoggets weighing 38kg to 40kg sold from €109 to €123 each.