Hogget prices have been underpinned in recent weeks by buying for the Ramadan festival and Easter trade.

The sheep trade is solid, with factory agents keen to maintain hogget throughput, while most plants are also showing a greater appetite for spring lambs.

Butchers and wholesale buyers are also demonstrating keener demand for spring lambs, with many looking to source lambs this week.

Numbers in the market remain relatively small, but they are expected to increase this week as farmers target the Easter lamb trade.

Steady prices

Prices are steady following a significant increase last week.

Quotes range from €7.80/kg to €7.90/kg in the main, with all-in prices including quality assurance bonuses typically in the region of €8/kg.

Specialist producers with long-standing relationships are in some cases securing 10c/kg to 20c/kg higher, with many higher-priced deals also based on conformation bonuses.

More variation

There is significant variation in hogget prices, depending on the negotiating power of the seller.

Base quotes remain in the region of €7.00/kg to €7.20/kg.

The majority of quality assured hoggets are trading upward of €7.15/kg to €7.20/kg, with many producers handling small numbers and selling individually securing returns of €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg.

Groups and producers with higher numbers are receiving returns of €7.35/kg to €7.40/kg, while at the higher end of the market, specialist finishers and those handling large numbers are pushing prices to €7.50/kg.

Mart trade for hoggets

The mart trade for hoggets remains largely unchanged, with prices for fleshed lots weighing 50kg to 55kg ranging from €162 to €168, with heavier and excellent-quality lots rising to €170 and in cases increasing to €175/head.

The cull ewe trade is vibrant, with mart sales continuing to grab the limelight in sales.

Heavy fleshed ewes are selling from €185 to upwards of €200/head, with ewes weighing in the region of 80kg to 85kg selling anywhere from €140 upwards for lots with an average cover of flesh to €170 to €185 for top-quality types.

Factory demand is also strong, with prices ranging from €3.80/kg to €4.00/kg in the main, while agents or those with high numbers on hand are capable of securing at least 10c/kg to 20c/kg higher.