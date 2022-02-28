There is no significant change in the sheep trade, with prices continuing to be influenced strongly by the negotiating power of the seller.

Entry-level prices are in the region of €6.75/kg to €6.80/kg for individual sellers handling small numbers or trading on an infrequent basis.

Regular sellers and groups are pushing returns to €6.90/kg, while at the top end of the market, prices remain at €6.95/kg to €7/kg, with factories maintaining €7/kg as the line in the sand they are not willing to cross.

The cull ewe trade continues to be supported by tight numbers in the market and competition from buyers sourcing ewes for exporting live.

Factory quotes are in the region of €3.40/kg to €3.50/kg, while producers with high numbers on hand and trading on a regular basis are securing returns of €3.60/kg.

Agents purchasing large numbers of ewes directly off farm or through mart sales and possessing greater selling power are pushing returns beyond this range.

Mart trade

The mart trade is also unchanged on the hogget front and, if anything, a few marts that reported a stronger trade last week have reported prices easing back in sales held on Monday and Saturday.

Kilkenny Mart was one such sales centre which reported an easier trade. The general run of prices for hoggets weighing from 50kg to 57kg ranged from €155 to €159, with the top price on the day of €166 paid for a batch of 12 top-quality hoggets weighing 54kg.

Hoggets weighing from 46kg to 48kg were reported as selling from €147 to €152, with good-quality short-keep stores weighing above 40kg selling from €3.15/kg to €3.30/kg.

Ennis Mart in Co Clare recorded a steady trade on Monday for an entry of 500 head, with prices unchanged on the week previous.

Hoggets weighing 50kg to 55kg sold from €150 to €158, while store lambs weighing from 40kg to 44kg sold from €3.00/kg to €3.20/kg.

The trade for cull ewes was described as vibrant, with ewes selling to a top of €188 and heavy fleshed ewes selling from upwards of €150/head.