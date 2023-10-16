The sheep trade has started the week in a much livelier manner, with prices rising by 10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling continues to set the pace and has increased its base quote by 10c/kg to €6.30/kg plus the plant's 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

Reports indicate that other plants are also following suit and have lifted their base quotes by 10c/kg.

This leaves producers with small numbers and trading individually moving lambs at a range of €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg.

Those trading through groups or with greater negotiating power are seeing returns of €6.45/kg to €6.50/kg, with prices at the top end of the market rising 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher including conformation bonuses.

Stagnant ewe trade

The ewe trade remains sluggish, with no real movement on price.

Quotes range significantly, with the five main processing plants quoting prices of €2.70/kg to €3.00/kg for heavier fleshed ewes, falling back to €2.50/kg to €2.60/kg for plainer-quality or lighter ewes and back to as low as €2.20/kg for ewes lacking significant flesh cover.

Plants or smaller-scale abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are paying €3.20/kg to €3.40/kg for top-quality, heavier ewes with a good cover of flesh.

With significant variation between and even within plants depending on the type of ewes on hand, those offering ewes are advised to confirm prices before moving sheep.