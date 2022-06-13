Relatively tight supplies and firm demand have witnessed lamb prices move upwards by 10c/kg.

Kildare Chilling has started the week in a positive manner, with its base quote for lambs and cull ewes rising by 10c/kg on Monday.

This leaves its lamb quote at a base of €8.20/kg plus 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus to a carcase weight of 20.5kg.

Reports indicate the increase by Kildare has put pressure on other plants to increase base quotes, which currently range from €7.95/kg to €8.00/kg.

The move has also witnessed a greater differential in prices entering the trade, with some plants trying to buy QA lambs from sellers trading small numbers on an individual basis for €8.10/kg to €8.15/kg, which is 15c/kg to 20c/kg behind the equivalent quote in Kildare.

Hogget supplies tightening

Regular sellers handling larger numbers are securing returns of €8.15/kg to €8.30/kg, while at the top end of the market, prices of €8.35/kg to €8.40/kg have been reported.

The latest increase in price appears to be coming on the back of a further tightening in hogget supplies, while spring lamb numbers are slower to build.

Reports from producer groups and farmers point to fewer farmers creep feeding lambs, which is delaying the normal seasonal increase in supplies.

Prices for good-quality lambs have strengthened to the tune of €1 to €2/head

This is especially evident in mart sales, where prices for good-quality lambs have strengthened to the tune of €1 to €2/head in many sales.

Fleshed lambs weighing in excess of 50kg are trading in the main from €170 to €176, with the best-quality butcher-type lambs hitting as high as €178 to €180/head on occasion.

Lambs weighing 48kg to 49kg are selling from €167 to €172 on average, while lambs weighing 44kg to 45kg are trading from €158 to €165, with 46kg lambs rising to €168 to €169 and to over €170 in isolated cases for top-quality types.

Flying trade in Kilkenny

Kilkenny auctioneer George Candler reported the trade for lambs on Monday sharper to the tune of €3 to €6/head.

The increase in price was driven by intense competition for a relatively small entry of 500 head.

Fleshed lambs weighing in excess of 50kg are reported as selling from €177 to €182/head, with a top price of €192 paid for a pen of eight top-quality lambs weighing 55kg.

Lambs weighing 45kg to 48kg are reported as selling from €170 to €176.

Solid hogget trade

The strong appetite for lambs and tightness in supply is feeding into a solid hogget trade.

Base quotes are in the region of €7.10/kg to €7.20/kg, with regular sellers and specialist finishers continuing to secure returns ranging anywhere from €7.30/kg to €7.50/kg.

The ewe trade is also vibrant, with those purchasing ewes for live export or the wholesale trade continuing to drive the live trade.

Kildare Chilling has increased its base quote by 10c/kg to €3.90/kg plus 10c/kg QA bonus. This quote is to a carcase weight limit of 43kg.

Sellers should weigh up the best outlet for ewes, with other plants also offering €4.00/kg, but to a carcase weight limit of 45kg to 46kg. It is also important to consider the live trade, with ewes in cases making the equivalent of anywhere from €4.20/kg to €4.45/kg.