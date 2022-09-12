Mart managers report more life in sheep sales held in recent days, with fleshed lambs stronger in cases by €1 on average.

Prices reported for heavier fleshed lambs weighing from 50kg upwards in marts with an active butcher and wholesale trade range from €140 to €147/head, with excellent-quality lots to €150 and select lots of lambs weighing upwards of 54kg or 55kg or choice ewe lambs selling to €155/head.

Similar-weight lambs sold back to the mid-€130s in sales with fewer buyers for heavier fleshed lambs and where the trade was influenced by factory agents alone.

Quality and kill-out

Prices paid for lambs weighing 47kg to 48kg are being strongly influenced by quality and potential kill-out.

The trade for better-quality lots is in the region of €135 to €140/head, with lesser-quality types selling back to €130/head.

Likewise, lambs weighing in the region of 45kg are trading anywhere from €125 to €134, with increased quality lots capable of attracting a few euro extra.

Lighter lots weighing 40kg to 42kg are selling from €110 to €122, with a significant variation in price between lambs of a similar weight but varying quality.

Deadweight prices

The trade in factories is solid. Base quotes remain unchanged at a range of €6.00/kg to €6.20/kg, but reported prices vary anywhere from €6.30/kg to €6.50/kg.

Carcase weights continue to vary greatly across plants.

The two Irish Country Meats plants have been paying to 21.5kg carcase weight since the end of August.

Kildare Chilling continues to quote to 21kg carcase weight, while reports in the other plants range from 21kg to 21.5kg carcase weight in the main, but some groups are being paid to 22kg, but to a lower price of €6.25/kg to €6.30/kg.

The cull ewe trade also varies significantly across plants. Quotes range from €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg, with most farmers trading from €3.40/kg upwards and prices at the top end of the market ranging from €3.60/kg to €3.70/kg.