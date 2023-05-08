This batch of eight lambs weighing 45.5kg sold for €160 each (€3.52/kg) at Ballinalsoe Mart last Thursday. See online for full report.

A further tightening in sheep supplies is forcing factory agents to work harder to source their required numbers.

Mart managers commenting on sales held on Monday report a much livelier trade, with lamb prices increasing by up to €5/head.

The appetite for lambs had been tempered in recent weeks, with agents focusing primarily on hoggets.

However, with supplies declining considerably, agents have become more interested in lambs, with many wholesale buyers not focusing solely on lambs.

Some agents are reported as securing extra allowances on carcase weight limits, which is also making lambs a more attractive proposition.

Ennis Mart

Clare Marts reports lamb prices increasing by up to €5/head, with the trade also said to be helped by the high quality of sheep on offer and the fact that numbers were significantly lower compared with the corresponding sale in 2022.

The highlight of the lamb sale was €185, recorded for a pen of excellent-quality lambs weighing 52.5kg (€3.53/kg).

A handful of other similar-quality lambs weighing from 47kg to 51kg sold from €180 to €181, while prices paid for nice-quality well-fleshed lambs weighing from 46kg to 49kg ranged from €170 to €177/head.

Lighter fleshed lambs weighing from 43kg to 45kg sold on average from €162 to €167, with the mart proving to be a good alternative outlet for farmers struggling to negotiate the higher prices with factories.

Kilkenny Mart

The trade in Kilkenny Mart on Monday was described as "sharp selling", with spring lambs selling to €184 and hoggets to €178.

Lambs weighing 47kg to 50kg sold from €174 to €184 for a pen of nine top-quality lambs weighing 48kg. Lighter well-fleshed lambs weighing 44kg to 46kg traded on average from €164 to €168.

There was a significant number of heavy hoggets on offer, with lots weighing as high as 69kg to 76kg selling from €175 to €177/head.

Prices of €170 to €175 were paid for hoggets weighing from 54kg to the low-60kg mark, while lighter hoggets weighing 49kg to 52kg traded from €154 to €164.

Agents were active for lighter fleshed hoggets, with reported prices of €156 to €158 for quality lots weighing 44kg to 46kg.

Athenry Mart

The sheep entry in Athenry Mart has changed drastically in two weeks, with lambs dominating hogget entries by over 2:1 on Monday.

In the region of 50% of lambs on offer were heavier top-quality lambs weighing from 47kg to 51kg. Prices for lambs weighing upwards of 48kg ranged from €170 to €177 in the main, with several lots selling from €180 to €182.

Lambs weighing from 46kg to 47kg sold within a tight price range, selling from €164 to €170 and a top of €174. Lighter lambs weighing 43kg to 44kg sold from €155 to €166.

Heavy hoggets weighing upwards of 55kg sold from €170 to €180, with lighter lots weighing back to 50kg selling in the main from €160 upwards.

Factory trade

Factories are working hard to keep base quotes in check, but agents are willing to pay well above quoted prices for large numbers.

Base hogget quotes range from €7.00/kg to €7.20/kg, but up to €7.40/kg to €7.50/kg continues to be paid for large batches.

Base lamb quotes range from €7.60/kg to €7.90/kg, but there are very few lambs selling below a price of €7.80/kg to €8/kg, with marts providing a good alternative outlet where farmers are struggling to negotiate. Top prices are rising to €8.10/kg to €8.20/kg.