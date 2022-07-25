While some of the talk in the factory trade on Monday points to further downward pressure on base quotes, reports from mart sales held over the weekend and on Monday paint a picture of a steadier trade.

Supplies of well-fleshed lambs are in tight supply and, as such, top-quality lambs are attracting higher levels of competition.

In Monday’s sheep sale in Kilkenny, auctioneer George Candler reported on a slight reduction in average lamb prices.

He reported that quality, fleshed lambs weighing from 48kg to 56kg sold from €154 to €160/head, with a top call of €162 for a batch of 14 lambs weighing 57kg.

Lighter lambs weighing from 45kg to 47kg sold from €137 to €145 on average, with fleshed lambs with a good kill-out potential and weighing 42kg to 44kg selling from €130 to €135.

Meanwhile, store lambs weighing 36kg to 40kg sold from €2.90/kg to €3.00/kg.

Ennis Mart

The entry of 900 sheep in Ennis Mart in Co Clare was over 250 head up on the previous week.

The mart reported a greater mix in the type of lambs on offer. This included an increase in store lamb numbers, while reports also pointed to some of the heavier lambs on offer lacking flesh.

Prices for good-quality fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 50kg ranged from €154 to €163, with a top of €174/head paid for a pen of eight fleshed lambs weighing 54kg.

Top-quality lambs weighing 46kg to 47kg sold from €147 to €151/head, while lots lacking flesh sold back to €140/head.

The store lamb trade was reported as being a shade easier, with store lambs averaging €2.91/kg and a price of €3/kg hard to achieve this week.

Deadweight trade

Most lambs drafted on Monday were traded at a price of €6.95/kg to €7.10/kg.

Individual sellers with lower negotiating power achieved prices ranging from €6.90/kg to €7.00/kg for quality assured lambs.

Meanwhile, sellers with greater negotiating power are achieving returns of €7.10/kg to €7.20/kg, including conformation bonuses or allowances on transport costs.

Reports show some factories trying to pull prices for Tuesday’s kill by 10c/kg to 20c/kg, with base quotes of €6.70/kg.