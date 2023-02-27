There are no real positives in the sheep trade at the start of the week, with prices remaining under pressure.

Base hogget quotes range from €5.80/kg to €5.90/kg on average, but there are no sheep moving at these prices.

Prices paid are starting at €6.00/kg and rising to €6.05/kg to €6.10/kg for individual sellers with more negotiating power.

Sellers handling large numbers or selling on a regular basis and those trading through producer groups are securing prices in the main at €6.15/kg to €6.20/kg, while at the top end of the market, there are some process rising to €6.25/kg to €6.30/kg, but this is typically rare.

NI trade

The trade in Northern Ireland (NI) continues to perform better than in Ireland.

Base quotes remain at an average of £5.15/kg. Regular sellers and groups are securing 5p/kg to 10p/kg higher, while at the top end of the market, £5.30/kg is being paid for large consignments of hoggets.

Ewes brighter

Reports indicate there is slightly more life in the ewe trade, although the appetite for ewes varies greatly between plants.

At the lower end of the market, quotes are in the region of €3.00/kg to €3.10/kg, but other plants are now paying €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

It is worth exploring if there are any special requirements in the higher prices, with a couple of plants requiring fleshed ewes grading U or R, while another plant is imposing a weight limit at 40kg carcase weight.