This week’s sheep trade continues to follow a similar format to recent weeks, where prices have strengthened to the tune of 10c/kg.

Base quotes range in general from €6.35/kg to €6.50/kg, with Kildare Chilling continuing to set the pace in terms of recording the highest base quote.

Quality assured (QA) lambs are trading for individual sellers from €6.45/kg to €6.60/kg, depending on what part of the country producers are doing business in and their selling power.

Regular sellers and producer groups are receiving top prices of €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg when conformation bonuses are included.

Sellers handling large numbers are also having success in negotiating allowances on transport costs or free transport.

Factories are slow to give way on weight, but there are more producers trading at the higher end of the market having some success in negotiating a carcase weight limit of 22.5kg.

Trade on fire

Producers struggling to negotiate with factories should take note that the mart trade has also recorded a significant increase in prices for finished lambs and store lambs.

Kilkenny auctioneer George Candler described the trade on Monday as "on fire". He said the entry of 500 sheep sold in record time, with a top price of €159 recorded for lambs weighing 54kg.

Several other lots weighing in excess of 50kg exceeded the €150 mark, while lambs weighing 46kg to 49kg are reported as trading from €140 to €152.

Athenry Mart in Co Galway recorded a similarly vibrant trade on Monday. Top-quality fleshed lambs weighing 48kg to 55kg sold from €150 to €160, with a couple of lots of lambs topping 60kg liveweight exceeding a price of €160 per head and selling to a top of €163 per head.