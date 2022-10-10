This batch of 12 mainly Suffolk-bred lambs weighing 50.5kg and nicely fleshed sold for €136 (€2.69/kg) in Mountbellew Mart on Saturday last.

The sheep trade is starting the week in a similar manner. Base quotes are largely unchanged at €6/kg, although some plants are offering a 5c/kg higher base to try to entice numbers forward.

There is a high percentage of quality assured lambs trading from individual sellers at a price of €6.20/kg.

Those selling through producer groups are securing returns rising to €6.30/kg, while some group deals are witnessing top prices of €6.40/kg paid for U grading lambs delivered to a tight specification.

Agents purchasing in mart sales are also securing higher prices or allowances on carcase weight and this is reflected in the purchasing behaviour of buyers.

The general weight limit on offer remains at 21.5kg, but some producers are securing 22kg carcase weight by merit of greater negotiating power or higher carcase weight allowances built into their group deal.

Northern Ireland trade

Quotes in Northern Ireland are unchanged at a base price of £5/kg to £5.05/kg. The sterling to euro exchange rate continues to experience some fluctuation and at Monday evening’s exchange rate of 87.9p to the euro, this equates to €5.69/kg.

Buyers purchasing on behalf of southern plants remain active in mart and direct farm sales and this has helped to keep a floor under the trade in recent weeks.

It is also ensuring regular sellers continue to have some success in pushing prices 5p/kg to 10p/kg higher than base quotes.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade varies significantly between and even within plants. The main export plants have reduced ewe quotes to around the €3/kg mark, but are paying €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg at the higher end of the market.

Plants focusing on the wholesale trade or filling niche orders for heavy carcase ewes are paying €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg.