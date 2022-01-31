The sheep trade is starting this week in a steady manner, with prices unchanged on last week’s level.

Base quotes range from €6.50/kg to €6.70/kg, with very few lambs moving below a price of €6.70/kg.

The general run of prices paid for quality assured lambs ranges from €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg.

Top of the market

Regular sellers and producer groups are pushing returns for R grading lambs to €6.90/kg, while at the top of the market, producers trading U grading lambs and feeders handling large numbers and selling regularly are securing returns of €7.00/kg or slightly higher in cases.

Factories have also paid part or full haulage or given allowances on penalties imposed on carcases deemed overweight in some cases.

Mart trade

The mart trade is also unchanged, with marts held on Monday reporting a similar trade, with prices possibly stronger by €1 to €2/head.

Fleshed lambs weighing in excess of 50kg are selling in the main from €150 to €155, with top-quality butcher-type lambs and heavy lambs in cases selling to €157 to €160, with isolated deals above these prices.