This lot of 19 wether hoggets averaging 52.5kg in Dowra Mart last Saturday sold for €142.50 each. / Gerry Faughnan

Many mart managers report a more challenging trade in the last week, with recent factory price cuts filtering down to the mart trade.

Fleshed hoggets weighing upwards of 50kg are trading in the main within a tight price range of €138 to €143.

There is some variation, with isolated sales recording prices rising to €150/head. This is confined in general to sales where there is a strong butcher or wholesale buyer presence.

The differential between prices paid for heavier hoggets and good-quality fleshed hoggets weighing 46kg to 48kg has narrowed.

The best-quality types are trading from €134 to €138/head on average, with plainer quality or lots with a lower cover of flesh trading back to the mid-€120s.

Store hoggets weighing 37kg to 40kg are trading from €93 to €108 on average, with flesh cover having a big bearing on price. Light hill crosses continue to trade from €1.90/kg to €2.15/kg, rising to €2.30/kg to €2.40/kg for better quality.

Demand for in-lamb ewes is variable. The trade for small numbers appearing is sluggish, but some clearance sales of genuine flocks are trading relatively well.

This was evident in Raphoe Mart, Donegal, on Monday where a flock of top-quality ewes was offered by Katherine McAteer and averaged over €200/head.

Large-framed ewes weighing from 90kg to 100kg-plus and younger types sold from €230 to €265/head.

Medium-weight lots sold back to €190 to €200, with a few pens of older ewes and lots weighing in the mid-70kg range selling from €145 to €160 each.

Other reports of genuine clearance sales include prices of €170 to €220 for quality lowland ewes and €150 to €190 for Cheviot ewes offered mixed on age from third crop to aged ewes.

Cull ewes lacking flesh range from €1/kg to €15 over for such types.

Fleshed ewes weighing 75kg to 80kg are trading from €100 to €130, with ewe type and quality important.

Heavy ewes are trading in the main from €125 to €150, with top-quality lots to €165 to €175.