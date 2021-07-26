Demand for store lambs is expected to pick up following a recovery in grass growth rates over the next week.

This week’s sheep trade is starting off slightly easier in cases, with Kildare Chilling reducing its base quote by 10c/kg to €6.20/kg plus 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

The remainder of the plants are typically quoting a base of €6.00/kg, while a high percentage of QA lambs are trading from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg.

Group lambs and regular sellers with strong negotiating power are pushing returns to €6.40/kg and slightly higher in cases where conformation bonuses are included for U and E grading lambs or where allowances on transport are factored into the price.

Keen on supplies

Factory agents remain keen to get their hands on supplies, with numbers tightening significantly in recent days.

This is not surprising given producers drafted hard for the Eid al-Adha festival, along with weaning taking place to a greater degree in mid-season lambing flocks.

The mart trade is holding firm, with heavier lambs weighing 47kg to 52kg selling in Kilkenny on Monday from €128 to €139 per head.

Lambs weighing 44kg to 46kg were reported as selling in the low- to mid-€120s, while lighter lots weighing 40kg to 41kg sold from €110 to €113.

A selection of store lambs weighing 33kg to 36kg sold from €94 to €98 or from €2.60/kg to €2.88/kg. Meanwhile, cull ewes topped out at €208 for top-quality ewes weighing 106kg.