Base quotes at the start of the week are unchanged.

The June bank holiday weekend traditionally was a date of significant concern in the sheep farming calendar.

It regularly marked a period of negative market performance, with prices often falling by as much as 30c/kg to 50c/kg in the space of a week to 10 days.

A change in the kill pattern and market dynamics across Europe have thankfully meant that for the last two seasons there has not been the same negative pressure on the trade. This has been helped by steady throughput, with hoggets remaining an important component of the kill.

Base quotes at the start of the week are unchanged and range from €7.90/kg to €8.20/kg.

Prices at the lower end of the market range from €8.00/kg for non-quality-assured lambs to €8.10/kg to €8.20/kg for quality-assured lambs traded in small numbers from producers trading individually.

Those selling through groups and with greater negotiating power are securing returns of €8.20/kg to €8.30/kg while reports indicate there is 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher being secured by agents or those with large batches of lambs.

Mart trade

The trade for lambs in mart sales is unchanged, with a €4 to €6 differential in prices paid for lambs of similar weight but varying quality.

Heavier lambs weighing upwards of 50kg are trading in the main from €170 to €174, with small numbers exceeding this range.

Those weighing from 47kg to 49kg range from €165 to €173, with quality having a big bearing on price.

Lambs in the 45kg to 46kg bracket are trading in the main from €158 to €165 while lambs weighing 42kg to 44kg are trading anywhere from €150 upwards for lots lacking flesh to €155 to €160 for fleshed lambs.

Hogget quotes are unchanged but there is a big differential in prices offered to producers depending on negotiating power. Opening quotes are anywhere from €7.00/kg to €7.20/kg but there are still specialist producers securing as high as €7.30/kg to €7.50/kg.

Ewes are firm, with quotes in the region of €3.80/kg to €4.00/kg and top prices rising to €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg.

The mart continues to offer the best outlet for heavy ewes which may exceed paid carcase weight limits.