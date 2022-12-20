There is no change to the sheep trade at the start of the week, with base quotes continuing to range from €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg.

Producers handling smaller numbers or possessing lower negotiating power are typically trading from €6.50/kg to €6.55/kg.

Regular sellers and those trading through groups are securing returns of €6.60/kg to €6.65/kg, with prices rising to €6.70/kg to €6.75/kg including conformation bonuses.

Supplies are steady and are balancing demand. This is likely to remain the case this week, with processing expected to be largely normal in what is the final full week of the year.

Minimal disruption

The fact that Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are falling on the weekend is minimising disruption, with most plants only closed for two days on Monday 26 December and Tuesday 27 December.

Producers aiming to draft lambs next week should make contact with procurement agents in good time, with plans being put in place this week to line up the majority of sheep required next week.

Ewe quotes are unchanged and range from €3.10/kg to €3.20/kg. Regular sellers and groups are securing 10c/kg to 15c/kg higher, while at the top end of the market, prices paid in plants focused on the wholesale trade or supplying niche orders are from €3.40/kg to €3.60/kg on average for ewes delivered to a tight specification.

Mart trade

Mart sales held on Saturday recorded entries of just 50% or lower compared with the previous week, with treacherous road conditions in many parts of the country limiting numbers on offer.

Throughput in sales held on Monday was reported as being back by anywhere from 20% to 40%, which is normal for the time of year.

Prices recorded were largely steady on the previous week and €1 to €2 easier in cases.

Top-quality lowland lambs weighing in excess of 50kg continue to sell in the main from €97 to €100 over, with top-quality butcher-type lambs rising to €102 to €104 over the weight.

Ram lambs and rougher-type lambs sold from €93 to €98 over the weight on average, with lots lacking flesh selling back to less than €90 with the weight.