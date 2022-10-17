The sheep trade over the weekend and on Monday is unchanged, with quotes and prices remaining similar to the end of last week.

Base quotes range from €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg. A high percentage of lambs traded by individual sellers handling low to average numbers are moving lambs at prices of €6.15/kg to €6.25/kg.

Those selling through groups and with more negotiating power are securing returns of €6.30/kg to €6.35/kg, with top prices including conformation bonuses rising to €6.43/kg to €6.45/kg.

Some producer groups have also witnessed paid carcase weight limits rise to 22kg.

While reports indicate the number of lambs killing heavy is low, this will put pressure on factories to lift carcase weight limits across the board.

NI trade

The trade in Northern Ireland is also unchanged. Base quotes are in the region of £5.05/kg to £5.10/kg or the equivalent of €5.91/kg at Monday evening’s strengthened exchange rate of 86.4p to the euro.

Regular sellers and groups are securing 5p/kg to 10p/kg extra, with factories keen to fend off the interests of buyers purchasing on behalf of southern plants.

Ewe trade unchanged

The ewe trade is also unchanged, with numbers in the market easing back. This is most evident in mart sales, where the number of cull ewes on offer has reduced significantly.

Factory quotes continue to range in the main from €3.00/kg to €3.20/kg in export-orientated plants.

Quotes in wholesale plants are up to €3.50/kg, with regular sellers handling large numbers of heavy carcase top-quality ewes securing 10c/kg to 20c/kg above the going market rate.