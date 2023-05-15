The sheep trade has started the week in a steady manner. Some factories are citing concerns on what they describe as stickier market conditions.

But demand for sheep remains unchanged, with mart sales held over the weekend and on Monday reporting a similar strong performance to the week previous.

Hogget quotes continue to range from €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg for quality assured sheep.

Producer groups and regular sellers are securing returns at the higher end of the market of €7.40/kg to €7.45/kg, with top prices rising above €7.50/kg for large consignments.

Spring lamb

Spring lamb quotes remain in the region of €7.80/kg to €7.90/kg. Kildare Chilling is not quoting for lambs on Tuesday, but is still keen for hoggets.

Quality assured lambs are trading from €8/kg upwards, with groups and regular sellers securing €8.05/kg to €8.15/kg, with prices at the top end of the market rising to €8.20/kg and slightly higher in cases.

Mart trade

There is no significant change in the mart trade. Heavier lambs weighing in the region of 48kg to 50kg are trading from €164 to €175, with a selection of heavier and super-quality lambs rising on occasion to €180/head.

Lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg are trading from €153 to the mid-€160s, with kill-out potential having a big say on price.

This is an even greater consideration for lambs weighing 42kg to 44kg, with prices averaging from €145 to €156 for fleshed top-quality lots and back to the low €130s for lambs lacking flesh cover.