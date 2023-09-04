There is no change in the factory lamb trade this week, with quotes unchanged on last week’s level.

The two ICM plants continue to work from a base of €6/kg plus their 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

Kildare Chilling is not offering an official quote, but reports indicate it is offering a base quote of €6.10/kg plus its 10c/kg QA payment.

It appears to be a similar situation in Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Athleague.

As such, a high percentage of lambs are trading from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg, with prices paid to groups - including conformation bonuses - and to sellers with greater negotiating power rising to €6.35/kg to €6.40/kg.

Agents remain keen for lambs and would likely handle higher numbers if freely available, but are also satisfied to work at current levels of throughput.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade also remains unchanged, with base quote in most plants in the region of €2.80/kg to €2.90/kg.

Plants are reluctant to pay above quoted prices, with isolated reports of €3/kg being paid. Smaller plants or abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are paying €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg for top-quality carcases.

This is feeding into a lively mart trade, with buyers purchasing ewes for exporting live also active. As such, the mart trade remains the most lucrative outlet for farmers trading heavier and well-fleshed types.

World markets

The latest market update from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) shows the British standard quality quotation (SQQ) price averaging £2.45/kg on Monday (€2.87/kg at 85.5p to the euro), down 12p/kg on the previous Monday.

The latest Bord Bia sheep price dashboard market information shows the collapse in Australian lamb prices halting for at least a week.

Prices are firmer by 5c/kg, but at a very low level of €2.83/kg. New Zealand lamb prices are static at an average equivalent of €3.80/kg.

There is a sharp contrast between prices there and in Europe. The latest lamb prices in Ireland averaged €6.23/kg (€6.54/kg incl VAT).

Prices in Britain are the equivalent of €6.62/kg, while Spanish prices are running at €6.97/kg and the French trade is vibrant at €8/kg.