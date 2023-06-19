The sheep trade has started the week in a steady manner.

Factory agents are biding their time before stepping up their purchasing activity ahead of the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha.

While live exporters have been active for the last week to 10 days, factories are not expected to ramp up their processing capacity until midweek.

The festival takes place from 28 June to 2 July, with demand strongest in the week preceding the festival.

Base quotes

Base quotes range from €7.60/kg to €7.70/kg. When quality assurance (QA) payments are included, it leaves QA lambs trading upwards of €7.80/kg.

Producer groups are achieving returns of €7.90/kg in many cases, while prices at the top end of the market, including payments for conformation bonuses, are rising to €8/kg and slightly higher in cases.

Factories remain keen for hoggets and are using them to supplement lower than normal throughput of lambs.

Base quotes range from €6.80/kg to €7/kg, with regular sellers and those handling significant numbers securing returns rising to €7.20/kg.

The best prices are being paid for lighter fleshed hoggets weighing less than 23kg, with significant cuts for underfleshed lots and hoggets delivering excessive carcase weights.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains variable, with quotes ranging from €3.30/kg to €3.60/kg, while top prices have been reported at €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg for ewes delivered to a particular specification.

Producers should continue to weigh up the most lucrative outlet, with carcase weight limits ranging from 40kg to 46kg and prices ranging markedly between plants.