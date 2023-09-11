The sheep factory trade is starting the week unchanged, with base quotes continuing at a range of €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg.

When quality assurance payments of 10c/kg to 20c/kg are added into the mix, it leaves starting prices for quality assured lambs at €6.20/kg.

Regular sellers and those trading through groups are securing €6.25/kg to €6.30/kg for R grading lambs, while top prices including conformation bonus payments are rising to €6.35/kg to €6.40/kg.

These higher prices are largely dependent on lambs meeting the required specification with regards fat cover and carcase weight or grade.

This is also evident in mart sales, with agents keen to source higher numbers of good-quality lambs.

Reports indicate that numbers coming on stream have marginally increased, but continue to run in the region of 8% to 10% below the corresponding week in 2022.

The average carcase weight of lambs has improved in recent weeks, but also remains slightly lower year on year.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade also remains unchanged, with the five largest processing plants continuing to quote €2.80/kg to €2.90/kg.

Factory procurement agents are slow to exceed quotes, with top prices paid to individual sellers or through groups in the region of €3/kg.

Other plants or abattoirs active in the ewe trade are paying €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg for top-quality ewes, with reports indicating that traders supplying large numbers are securing higher.

This is evident in mart sales, where there is a continued buoyant trade for heavy well-fleshed ewes.