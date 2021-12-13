The sheep trade is steady, with the recent increase in factory prices delivering somewhat on its objective of attracting higher numbers forward.

Some mart sales in particular have recorded higher than normal entries for the time of year.

Prices are generally solid, although a few sales have reported that the increase in numbers on offer is allowing agents to be more selective in their bidding. This has reduced the number of sale prices recorded in the region of €170 or higher.

Good-quality fleshed lowland lambs weighing 50kg to 53kg are trading in the main from €160 to €167/head, with select lots of super-quality and heavier lots rising to €170/head.

Influence on price

Lambs weighing 48kg to 49kg are trading anywhere from the low-€150s to the mid-€160s, with kill-out potential having a much greater influence on price.

Fleshed lambs weighing 45kg to 47kg are selling on average from €145 to €155 for well-fleshed lots and back to €140 for lesser-quality lots needing significant feeding.

The factory trade is steady, with base quotes still ranging anywhere from €7.05/kg to €7.20/kg.

The majority of lambs are trading from €7.20/kg upwards, with sellers trading without any major bargaining power securing returns of €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg for quality assured lambs. These prices vary depending on region.

Prices at the start of the week at the higher end of the market are in the region of €7.35/kg to €7.40/kg for producer groups and producers trading at the higher end of the market, while select deals are rising to €7.45/kg to €7.50/kg at the higher end of the market.