The sheep trade is starting the week in a steady manner.

Reports indicate that lambs continue to come on stream in a relatively strong manner and with factories happy to operate at this level of throughput, it is underpinning a steady trade.

Base quotes continue to range from €6.50/kg to €6.70/kg plus the respective quality assurance bonuses.

Prices at entry level to the market are typically in the region of €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg for quality assured sheep.

Negotiating power

The lowest percentage of sheep are moving at this level with regular sellers, groups and farmers handling numbers trading within a price range of €6.80/kg to €6.90/kg while at the top end of the market specialist finishers and sellers with greater negotiating power are pushing returns to €6.95/kg to €7.00/kg.

Factories are reluctant to pass this mark and are more amenable to giving allowances on transport costs or waving penalties on lambs deemed overweight rather than increase prices paid.

There is a strong appetite for ewes, with regular sellers capable of negotiating well above the quoted prices.

Quotes are typically in the region of €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg, but producers with numbers are pushing returns to €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg, while agents handling large numbers of ewes are securing 10c/kg to 20c/kg above the standard prices.

The upturn in the ewe trade is being driven by tight supplies in the market and solid demand.

Northern Ireland

The trade in Northern Ireland is also steady with quotes in the region of £5.50/kg and top prices 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher.

Reports indicate that supplies in the market are tighter and that this is reducing the number of sheep exported to southern plants for direct slaughter.

This is also leading to more competition in live sales with prices stronger to the tune of £2 to £3 per head in cases.