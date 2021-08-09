Good-quality lambs remain in tight supply and this is helping to generate more interest from butcher and wholesale buyers in mart sales.

Sheep producers negotiating with factories over the weekend and at the start of the week have faced some downward pressure on price.

Quotes have reduced by 10c/kg to 20c/kg, leaving base quotes ranging from €5.90/kg to €6.00/kg in the main.

There is a wide variation in prices received, with lambs trading from €6.05/kg to €6.15/kg from sellers trading individually and not possessing additional negotiating power.

At the top-end of the market, prices range from €6.15/kg to €6.25/kg.

There have been lambs traded on Monday above this price range, but this concerns deals completed at the end of last week with factories since moving to limit prices.

Pressure on quotes

The pressure on factory quotes has transmitted to a slightly easier trade for factory-type lambs in some mart sales held on Monday, with agents a bit more cautious in their bidding activity.

Lambs weighing 45kg to 48kg are trading from the low-€120s to a higher price range of €128 to €130.

Top-quality fleshed lambs remain in tight supply and butcher buying is driving prices ranging from €133 to €146, with a small selection reaching €150.