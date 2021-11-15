The mart trade is providing an excellent alternative outlet for producers struggling to negotiate the higher prices.

The sheep trade continues to follow an upward curve with prices strengthening again on Monday.

Kildare Chilling continues to be the plant to set the pace and has increased its base quote by 20c/kg to €7.10/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance bonus.

Other plants are reported to be working off a base of €6.90/kg to €7.00/kg.

There is some variation in prices at the upper end of the market with factories working off a multitude of prices depending on numbers on offer and the negotiating power of the seller. Prices

The general run of prices for quality-assured lambs traded on Monday ranged from €7.00/kg to €7.15/kg for producers with lower negotiating power while at the higher end of the market prices range from €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg, with isolated deals to €7.35/kg.

The increase in base quotes on Monday will lift prices paid to producer groups, with top prices rising to €7.40/kg for U/E grading lambs or the equivalent if allowances on transport costs are factored in to the price.

Competition

Mart managers continue to report that they are benefiting from intense competition from agents and this is encouraging producers with well-fleshed lambs in particular who are struggling to deal direct with factory agents to show lambs live and let agents fight it out there.

It is important to note that while the mart trade is vibrant there is a significant differential in prices depending on lamb quality. Nevertheless lambs are still on average trading at prices equivalent to the upper range in factories.

Lambs weighing 50kg to 52kg are trading from €155 to €166 on average. Heavier fleshed lambs are selling to €170 to €172, with select lots of excellent quality lots rising to €174 to €177 in isolated cases for lambs which are attracting strong butcher/wholesale bidding.

Lighter lots weighing 47kg to 49kg are trading anywhere from €150 to €162-€164, with lamb quality and flesh cover again having a big say on the final sale price.