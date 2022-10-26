Base quotes in sheep factories are going in the wrong direction from a producer perspective.

Reversal

Factories that had increased quotes by 5c/kg to 10c/kg in the last week to 10 days have reversed these increases in recent days, with most plants now operating from a starting base quote of €6/kg.

Lambs are trading at the lower end of the market from €6.15/kg to €6.20/kg. Producer groups and sellers handling higher numbers are pushing returns to €6.25/kg to €6.30/kg, while at the top end of the market prices remain at €6.35/kg to €6.40/kg, although some producers are facing more challenges in negotiating the higher prices.