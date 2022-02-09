Prices for cull ewes have strengthened in the factory and mart.

There is more life in the trade for cull ewes with factory quotes increasing by 10c/kg and ranging from €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Prices at the top end of the market range in general from €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg with the mart trade also strengthening.

The rise comes on the back of tighter supplies with last week’s ewe kill of just over 6,000 head down 2,000 head on the previous week.

Meanwhile, lamb prices have steadied following a more sluggish tone entering the trade over the weekend.

Prices range in general from €6.80/kg to €7.00/kg, while prices in Northern Ireland range from £5.50/kg to £5.65/kg or the equivalent of €6.70/kg to €6.88/kg.