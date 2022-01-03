The resumption of normal processing activity in factories amidst the current spike in cases of COVID-19 is leading to factories reminding producers of the importance of adhering to COVID-19 guidelines when delivering sheep.

Producers are instructed to only leave their vehicles to unload animals and to refrain from making contact with those working in the lairage area.

The trade is starting the new year in a steady manner with prices picking up where they finished in 2021. There is a significant variation between prices on offer at the lower end of the market compared to prices negotiated by specialist finishers and regular sellers handling large numbers.

There is also a significant variation between opening quotes offered by different factories with base quotes ranging from €6.90/kg to €7.10/kg. This is leaving opening prices for quality assured lambs ranging from €7.00/kg to €7.20/kg with the majority of lambs trading from €7.10/kg upwards.

There are some deals being reported at the top end of the market at €7.40/kg but these are typically confined to specialist finishers

Producer groups and those trading at the higher end of the market are negotiating prices of €7.25/kg to €7.35/kg with allowances on transport costs being offered by some plants to try and close deals. There are some deals being reported at the top end of the market at €7.40/kg but these are typically confined to specialist finishers supplying large numbers.

Mart sales

Producers are also encouraged to contact marts in advance of presenting sheep for sale this week. A number of marts had planned to delay a resumption to sales activity until next week and reports indicate some who had planned to reopen could follow suit due to COVID-19.

Tuam Mart in Co Galway is one such mart who has pushed back its first sale of 2022 by one week. The mart announced that their first sale will now take place on Tuesday 11 January. The mart cited a high level of COVID-19 in the community as the reason highlighting that they are prioritising the safety of their staff and customers.