Hogget throughput was reduced in the first five months of 2021 and this was responsible for the kill falling by over 125,000 head.

The factory lamb trade is starting off the new year in a steady manner with prices ranging in the main from €7.15/kg to €7.35/kg for quality-assured lambs.

This represents an increase of €1.10/kg ahead of the corresponding period in 2021 or about €22 to €25 per head on a carcase weighing 20kg to 23kg.

Prices are up by €2/kg on the corresponding period in 2020, or €40 to €45 per head on average.

The trade in 2021 was underpinned by relatively tight supplies and strong market demand with Ireland capitalising on reduced levels of production across Europe and lower imports from New Zealand.

Bord Bia reports the average price across 2021 running €1.39/kg higher or about €27 to €30 per head.

The tightness in supplies is reflected in the sheep kill of 2.72m head falling by over 127,000 head on 2020 throughput levels.

Hogget throughput fell by almost 100,000 head, while ewe and ram throughput fell by 30,000 head with greater optimism reducing culling rates. Lamb throughput finished the year unchanged.