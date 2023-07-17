The reprieve to recent sheep price pressure has been short-lived, with base quotes at the start of this week reducing by 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

This leaves quotes in the main processing plants ranging from a base of €6.90/kg to €7.00/kg or a price of €7.10/kg for quality assured lamb.

Producers trading through groups or handling large numbers secured returns ranging from €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg, with top prices 5c/kg higher.

A number of plants are also only quoting a day to two days in advance and are reluctant to offer quotes for Wednesday’s or Thursday’s kill.

NI prices

Prices in Northern Ireland and Britain are also facing downward pressure.

The average standard quality quotation (SQQ) new-season lamb liveweight price was reported at £2.71/kg by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) on Monday. This equates to €3.15/kg and is a week-on-week reduction of 16p/kg.

The ewe trade also remains under pressure, with base quotes ranging from €2.90/kg to €3.00/kg.

Many plants are trying to curtail prices paid to €3/kg, while prices in some plants range from €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg for ewes delivered to desired specifications.

Producers should check before sending ewes carcase weight cut-off limits, with the typical upper limits being imposed at 40kg to 46kg.

The mart trade has weakened for ewes, but top-quality heavy carcase ewes are still capable of attracting a premium on price, with small numbers of ewes weighing upwards of 95kg to 100kg selling from €180 to €200.