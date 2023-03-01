Scab is a highly contagious disease in sheep which is caused by a mite. / NADIS and Dr Phil Scott.

A vaccine for sheep scab is currently being developed by scientists at the Moredun Research Institute in Scotland.

Speaking in Belfast on Tuesday, Moredun’s scientific director Professor Julie Fitzpatrick said vaccine development was a long-term aim of the research programme on sheep scab.

“Work on a vaccine is ongoing. The trials have gone well so far, although that’s all we can say at this stage,” she told the audience at a Queen’s University event.

New test

Scientists at Moredun were responsible for designing a new blood test for sheep scab which has been shown to be highly accurate (98% sensitivity and 97% specificity).

Fitzpatrick said a new lateral flow test for scab, which should allow a much quicker turnaround for results, is also under development at present.

The blood test is being used as part of an ongoing sheep scab control project in NI and researchers have raised concerns in recent days about the level of positive results being returned from local flocks.

Infested

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr Stewart Burgess from Moredun said the results suggest some flocks have been infested with scab “for a prolonged period” and a “high percentage of animals” in these flocks are likely to have been infested.

“This unexpected level of ongoing infection to a wide extent in some flocks means that there is significant potential for local and onward spread of the disease.

“The ongoing project has identified a number of clear hotspots in NI with high risks of significant spread of scab,” the statement reads.

Farmers who suspect a scab infestation in their flocks are advised to contact their local vet.

The sheep scab control project, which offers on-farm advice, free blood testing and assistance with treatment, is administered by Animal Health and Welfare NI.