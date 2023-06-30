Police in southeast Wales are appealing for information after a sheep was found with an arrow through its chest.

Gwent Police said the wounded sheep was discovered on Sunday at approximately 11am on a road in a hill area.

The police estimate that the sheep was shot with the arrow at some stage between the Sunday morning and the previous Saturday evening.

Taken away for treatment, the arrow was removed from the injured sheep and it is understood to be recovering from the wound.

Gwent Police continue to appeal for information.